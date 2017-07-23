Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:15 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

All Whittier Fire Evacuation Warnings Lifted As Blaze Winds Down

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | updated logo | July 23, 2017 | 10:18 a.m.

All evacuation warnings for the devastating Whittier Fire were lifted Sunday morning.

Saturday night was the last shift of night operations for the blaze, which was 87-percent contained as of Sunday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters have worked 12-hour shifts around the clock to conquer the fire, which erupted July 8 and has burned 18,430 acres.

The estimated date for full containment remains July 30.

A paramedic crew patrolling the Whittier Fire area rescued two dogs in distress in the area of El Capitan Canyon Ranch Road Sunday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The crew found the two dogs which were extremely thirsty, hungry and dehydrated, he said. 

Firefighting personnel gave the dogs some food and water, "which they accepted quite readily," Zaniboni said, adding that it was unclear how long the dogs were loose. 

A Whittier Fire crew rescued two dogs found in distress Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Click to view larger
A Whittier Fire crew rescued two dogs found in distress Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Both animals were taken to the County Animal Shelter at 5399 Overpass Rd. and are being cared for there, Zaniboni added. 

The Whittier Fire burned in the Santa Ynez Mountains between Lake Cachuma and western Goleta, and prompted evacuations for thousands of people — from camps, ranches and residences — in the early days.

​Evacuation warnings were lifted for the area of Calle Real north to West Camino Cielo, from Winchester Canyon Road on the east to El Capitán Ranch Road on the west.

One road closure remains in effect: West Camino Cielo, between Refugio Road and the Winchester Canyon Gun Club.

Authorities stressed that even though evacuation warnings have been lifted, firefighters and fire equipment are still working to improve the fire line and focusing on mop-up spots in the area.

Nature is also helping the firefighting effort. The forecast calls for “monsoon moisture” in the area and a small chance of thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday as the moisture lingers.

The Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team will next begin an assessment to evaluate the burned area watersheds and identify emergency treatments necessary to protect sensitive resources.

A total of 16 residences were destroyed and another one was damaged, and 30 outbuildings were destroyed, with six more damaged, according to the most recent damage assessments.

The fire heavily damaged The Outdoor School and the Rancho Alegre Boy Scout camp, where most buildings burned to the ground.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 