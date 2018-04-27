Jury Returns Guilty Verdict for Former Allan Hancock Basketball Players Accused of Murder

Ali Mohammed and Lavell White found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Santa Maria man Terence Richardson in 2014

A three-month trial for two former Allan Hancock College basketball players ended with guilty verdicts for murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger in a vehicle during a drug-deal gone wrong in 2014.

Verdicts in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of Ali Mohammed, 22, and Lavell White, 25, were read Friday afternoon in Judge James Voysey's courtroom.

The former community college athletes were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Terence Richardson, 23, of Santa Maria, on Dec. 30, 2014.

In addition to murder and a special circumstance that the killing occurring during an attempted robbery, the pair also faced two robbery and four burglary charges in connection with allegations they robbed marijuana dealers and broke into residences in Santa Maria.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for one count each of burglary and robbery but remained "hopelessly deadlocked" on four others, leading the judge to declare a mistrial for those charges.

As a court clerk read the verdicts late Friday afternoon, more than one juror cried and two others held hands.

Mohammed was accused of wielding the weapon in the shooting while White was charged with being the mastermind behind the crime spree.

Richardson was the front seat passenger in the Honda Civic driven by drug dealer Ryan DePalma, the trial’s first witness. ​

DePalma testified during the trial that one man got into the car in the right rear passenger seat while another man stood outside the driver’s side door.

The suspect in the car, armed with a handgun, demanded marijuana and money, reaching forward to remove the keys from the ignition before the gun fired, striking Richardson.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch showed a number of phone calls and text messages between the defendants and others about their need for money and the crime spree committed in the weeks before the slaying.

Testimony that began March 6 came from what White's defense attorney called “a cast of characters” — former Hancock athletes from multiple sports — who knew the defendants and allegedly committed crimes with them in some cases.

The defense attorneys, Michael Scott for White and Lori Pedego for Mohammed, noted the number of uncharged accomplices who told multiple stories to law enforcement officers over the years.

Pedego said the guilty verdict was difficult for her and Mohammed to hear.

“It was clearly a very difficult verdict for the jury to give. It’s a very emotional time for everyone,” she said. “We will continue the fight and follow the legal process where it takes us."

The defense attorneys contend the case centered on credibility of the civilian witnesses, many of whom received proffer agreements granting them immunity in exchange for testifying for the defense despite admitted involvement in the robberies, burglaries and murders.

Both defense attorneys said their clients were disappointed in the guilty verdicts for the murder charge they contended was defensible.

“He was pleased about the not guilty verdicts, but the most important was murder and he was found guilty on that so he’s disappointed,” Scott said.

When a jury deadlocks on counts and a judge declares a mistrial, the District Attorney’s Office can try defendants again on those charges.

“They got the charge they wanted so I would think it would be a waste of time and resources to try much lesser crimes because this offense carries life without the possibility of parole,” he said.

The two men were arrested in January 2015 during basketball season.

White, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard, was a leading scorer for the Bulldogs. On Dec. 29, 2015, he scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 75-61 loss to San Jose City College in Hancock’s Holiday Classic tournament.

White transferred to Hancock months before the shooting from Polk State College in Winter Haven, Fla. He attended Rainier Beach High School in Seattle.

Mohammed, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, played power forward for the Bulldogs.

Due to the defense attorneys' involvement in another homicide trial for the next two months, the judge agreed to delay sentencing for White and Mohammed until Aug. 27.

Jury selection began in February and most of the testimony occurred in Lompoc in March due to an effort to ease the North County's court system's clogged calendar.

