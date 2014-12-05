Allan Hancock College’s Spring 2015 ‘Schedule at a Glance’ Now Available

Copies of the Allan Hancock College spring "2015 Schedule at a Glance" are now available at public libraries in the Five Cities area.

Free to residents while supplies last, this abbreviated printed class schedule contains a basic listing of credit classes.

Complete details about all spring classes can be obtained by reviewing the online Class Search. To access Class Search, visit the AHC website by clicking here and click the Class Search link on the homepage.

All current and new students, both credit and Community Education (noncredit), will need to access Class Search to obtain the details about the spring classes in which they wish to enroll. They can search in “real-time” for classes by subject, time of day, location or credits, among other options.

All students register online via the myHancock student portal. New students must first apply for admission, which is also completed online. Registration is under way for all credit students and Community Education students. Classes begin the week of Jan. 20.

