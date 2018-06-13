Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:30 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Allan Hancock College Board Plans Special Meeting For Second Bond Vote

Proposed bond measure would contribute to the Santa Maria campus' fine arts complex and other projects

speaker at board meeting Click to view larger
Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, former superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College, speaks at Tuesday’s meeting in favor of a November bond measure to complete the fine arts complex. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 13, 2018 | 8:04 p.m.

Voters will have to wait a few more days to see if there will be a bond measure in the November election after the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees failed to garner enough votes Tuesday night to approve the ballot item.

The board voted 3-1 Tuesday to put the bond measure on the November ballot, with Dan Hilker voting against the proposal.

Because board member Larry Lahr missed Tuesday’s meeting due to illness, the item failed to garner the needed votes for the bond measure to move forward.

After the item failed to pass, President Hilda Zacarias suggested holding a special meeting when Lahr can attend to reconsider the item, getting support from her colleagues.

“And we will do that,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hancock officials said a special meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Building B’s boardroom.

On Tuesday night, Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers said the district would seek a $75 million bond measure, although the true amount would be a net $41 million since the college would cancel $34 million unspent from Measure I.

Funding from the bond measure would allow the college to finish building its fine arts complex along with several other projects.  

The fine arts building has a $10-million gift from Patty Boyd and $24 million in state funding, with the district required to come up the $14 million left for the fine arts building.

The proposed fine arts complex calls for a 68,000-square-foot, two-story building that includes a recital hall, and space to house the college’s art, dance, drama, film, graphics, music, photography, multimedia arts and communication programs. 

Currently, the college’s fine arts department is housed in five buildings in Santa Maria, with many built 50 years ago.

speaker at board meeting Click to view larger
Santa Maria community leader Jim Glines, a supporter of Bulldog athletics programs and facilities, speaks at out in favor of a proposed bond measure for Allan Hancock College this fall. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Walthers said community members polled for support the college and responses appeared to favor the bond measure.

Several supporters of the community college that spans the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys spoke in favor of the bond.

Santa Ynez Valley resident Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, former superintendent/president from 1992 to 2005, said she had not attended the Hancock board meetings since her retirement, until Tuesday.

“So you know I’m here tonight because I think the bond measure is important and I think there’s still work to be done,” she said, speaking specifically about the need for a fine arts complex and upgraded equipment for PCPA to use at the Solvang Festival Theater.

Lompoc Valley businessman Steve Pepe said Hancock College is the only option for many local youth since it’s affordable and close to home. 

He also noted the economic boost provided by Measure I which added the Public Safety Training Center to the Lompoc Valley Center.

“With Kevin Walthers, Allan Hancock has a proven leader and he will be a good steward of the bond 2018 funds. I urge you to vote to place the bond issue on the November ballot to provide funding for the continued improvement of the college,” Pepe said. 

Santa Maria resident Jim Glines said athletic facilities on the campus also need improvements, recalling the campus lost out on hosting a playoff game due to inadequate facilities. 

“This bond issue will help us address those problems that I believe have been overlooked for too long,” Glines said. 

Lee-Volker Cox, incoming president for the Allan Hancock College Foundation, noted Measure I, which was passed in 2006, transformed Hancock College’s Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses.

“To create an exceptional learning environment, tuition must be affordable and facilities must meet the need of today’s and tomorrow’s students and local employers who will be employing those students,” Cox said. 

He urged the board to be visionaries, adding students needed modern facilities that provide life-changing skills and education.

“The future of the Central Coast and northern Santa Barbara County are depending on them and they are depending on you,” he added. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 