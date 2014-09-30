Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College’s Career Exploration Day to Focus on Top Jobs

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | September 30, 2014 | 10:25 a.m.

Today’s economic uncertainty underscores the need for reliable, stable and sustaining employment. Members of the community as well as Allan Hancock College students can explore their career options at the college’s 10th annual Career Exploration Day on Friday, Oct. 10.

The free event matches future employees with employers and the educators who will help prepare them for their new careers. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on the Santa Maria campus.

Some of the best jobs today did not even exist 10, five or even one year ago. And many of these new opportunities require some college, but very often, a two-year degree or less. This includes rewarding jobs such as nurse, firefighter, auto technician, dental assistant, machinist and more.

“We vitally embrace career technical education training as part of our mission at Allan Hancock College and are proud to partner with the community and local industry to put on this important event,” said Luis Sanchez, vice president of academic affairs.

Representatives from nearly 80 companies, including employers from manufacturing, agriculture, law enforcement, the military, civil service and the medical field, will be on hand to talk specifics about their industry and the education it requires for employment. In addition, representatives from the college’s various academic and career technical education departments such as welding, public safety, nursing, business, culinary arts and more will also be available to talk about corresponding courses and career options.

“Our goal with this career event is to make sure our students and residents know that excellent jobs are available locally and beyond,” Sanchez said.

In addition to members of the public and college students, approximately 1,700 students from 13 area high schools will attend to learn more about potential career fields.

A highlight of the event will be tours of some of the labs at the college, including the culinary arts teaching kitchen, the new state-of-the-art Industrial Technology Complex, PCPA Theater and new science labs. Attendees will also enjoy the harvest festival activities organized by the college’s viticulture/enology program.

Employers interested in showcasing their industry or high school administrators interested in bringing students to the Career Exploration Day should contact Lynn Mayer at 805.922.6966 x3374 or [email protected].

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

