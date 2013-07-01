Allan Hancock College Children’s Center Hosting Barbecue Fundraiser

The Allan Hancock College Children’s Center Lab School Family Advisory Committee Board is sponsoring a barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Saturday, July 13 at the Chevron station at 1155 E. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

For $10, hungry attendees will receive a tri-tip sandwich, chips and beverage, and will support a good cause in the process.

Funds raised at the event will support the Children’s Center outdoor classroom and literacy programs.

For advance ticket purchase and more information, call 805.922.6966 x3567 or visit the Santa Maria campus Children’s Center lobby in Building I, Room 200, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pre-sold tickets must be redeemed by 1 p.m. the day of the event.

The Allan Hancock College Children’s Center is a licensed child-care facility with fully credentialed teachers. It offers award-winning, multicultural child care for children of Allan Hancock College students and some community members. The center serves children ages 3 months to 5 years and is a classroom lab site for early childhood studies students.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.