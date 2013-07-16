Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Children’s Center Now Accepting Applications

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | July 16, 2013 | 2:48 p.m.

Openings are now available in the Children’s Center Lab School on the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus.

Providing care for infants and toddlers ages 3 months to 5 years old, the Children’s Center is designed to provide a diverse environment for children that is nurturing, developmentally appropriate and culturally inclusive.

A teaching institution as well as a child care center, infants and toddlers at the Children’s Center are provided with rich learning experiences by Allan Hancock College students enrolled in the early childhood studies program. Under the supervision of the experienced staff at the Children’s Center, the children in the program benefit from the latest research-based methods of learning.

In addition to providing exciting experiences for children, the Children’s Center has low staff to student ratios of 1-to-3 for infants, 1-to-4 for toddlers and 1-to-8 for pre-school students. The Children’s Center is also a bilingual institution, and meals are included with the cost of participation.

The Children’s Center is open Monday through Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Aug. 9. Beginning Aug. 12, the center is open Monday through Friday. Daily fees at the center range by age and the child’s part-time or full-time status.

For more information, call the director at 805.922.6966 x3569.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

