Allan Hancock College Cohosts Latina Leadership Network Conference

The 32nd annual Latina Leadership Network of the California Community Colleges (LLNCCC) Conference will be held March 21-23 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. Allan Hancock College will be cohosting the conference along with the LLNCCC.

“This is the first time Allan Hancock College will be cohosting this conference so it’s a historical event for the college,” said Ana Gomez de Torres, president of LLNCCC and professor of Spanish at Hancock College.

“Our vision is to continue informing, empowering and advocating for Latina women to attain leadership roles in their campus communities," she said. "All the workshops we have planned will be very informative and empowering.”

The LLNCCC, a support and advocacy organization that addresses equity, diversity and social justice for the Latinx community, developed this year’s conference theme El Poder de la Voz Latina: Transforming Communities and Building a Pathway to Equity and Success.

The phrase el poder de la voz Latina translates to the power of the Latina voice.

The event is open for registration and will begin with a welcome reception Thursday evening featuring guest speakers Hilda Zacarias, Hancock Board of Trustees president, and Jackie Reza, director of professional development at De Anza College.

After an optional 6 a.m. zumba class on Friday, Gomez de Torres will open the conference portion of the event with welcome messages from Kevin G. Walthers, president/superintendent of Allan Hancock College and Daisy Gonzales, deputy chancellor of the California Community Colleges.

“Numerous challenges continue to face the Latinx community, especially social political challenges for our Dreamers, DACA students and immigrant families,” said Walthers.

“At Hancock, we’re very lucky to have many incredible Latinx leaders who make a difference and change the odds for people in our community every day. It’s only natural that the college would continue to support the Latina Leadership Network,” Walthers said.

Other Hancock administrators participating in the conference are Nohemy Ornelas, vice president/student services, who is Saturday's featured speaker; and Yvonne Teniente Cuello, Hancock dean of student services, who will participate in an administrator panel for the Leadership Institute on Friday.

“My hope for the conference is that we can unite further and continue supporting one another at emotional, moral, professional and personal levels,” said Gomez de Torres. “As we continue to collaborate, we can truly make a difference in our campuses and communities.”

For more information on the LLNCCC Conference, including a full agenda and registration information, visit llnccc.org/conference.

— Phil Hamer for Allan Hancock College.