Allan Hancock College Community Ed Class Prepares Medical Assistants for Certification

Allan Hancock College Community Education offers a class this summer for newly graduated or experienced medical assistants who want to prepare for certification.

The CA Medical Assistant Certification Exam Prep class prepares students to successfully complete the American Medical Technologists or California Certifying Board for Medical Assistants certification.

The eight-hour class meets Saturday, July 11 and 25 from 8 a.m. to noon on the Santa Maria campus, Room M-116. The class is taught by a registered nurse and students will learn topics that include certification requirements and resources, successful testing skills, practice exams, and a brief review of medical terminology, anatomy, medical law, ethics, administrative and clinical skills. The fee for this class is $60.

There will be additional material fees ranging from $29 to $44 and is payable in class to the instructor (the fee varies depending on which certification practice exam is taken). This fee covers the cost of the practice exam and class handouts. Students should review the respective board certification requirements prior to registering for this class to ensure that you qualify by checking these two organizations:

» California Certifying Board for Medical Assistants — 866.622.2262, www.ccbma.org

» American Medical Technologists — 847.823.5169, www.americanmedtech.org

Register for the CA Medical Assistant Certification Exam Prep class online at www.hancockcollege.edu, select Community Education from the Quick Links menu, then Click Apply for Fee-Based Classes. Complete the Admissions and Registration Form using CRN (course number) 10802. You may also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus. Registration is not accepted in the classroom.

View the summer 2015 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes for admissions and registration information online, or pick up a printed copy at all campus locations. For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Stefanie Aye is a publicist for Allan Hancock College.