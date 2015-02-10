Allan Hancock College Community Ed Offers Class in Nonprofit Management

Interested in a career in nonprofit organizations? Allan Hancock College Community Education offers a class in nonprofit management to help you become an effective leader in this rewarding career.

The Intro to Nonprofit Management class meets Saturday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the AHC Santa Maria campus, Room C–33. The fee for the class is $60.

Instructor Phyllis Ceglia helps students gain an understanding of the basic elements of nonprofit management, including the role of the executive director and the board of directors, public relations strategies and marketing, human resource management, meeting management and budget development. Ceglia holds a licensed master of social work and is an administrative and social work consultant who specializes in all phases of program development planning, evaluation and staff development.

Register online by clicking here for CRN (course number) 41627. Click Apply & Register then proceed. You may also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209. View the spring 2015 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes online for admission and registration details, or pick up a print copy, available at all campus locations.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.