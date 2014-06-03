Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Community Education Offering U.S. Citizenship Class

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | June 3, 2014 | 8:03 a.m.

If you are, or have been, thinking about becoming a U.S. citizen and want to learn more about the requirements and citizenship test, enroll now in a free Preparation for Citizenship class offered by Allan Hancock College Community Education.

You will learn about the Constitution, government, history and geography of the United States in preparation for the formal U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services required oral interview and exam. You will also become familiar with requirements and exclusions for citizenship.

The class meets from 6:30 to 9:25 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 16 through Aug. 6 at the Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Room, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

Register in the classroom. Students may also receive pre-registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs coordinator for Allan Hancock College.

 
