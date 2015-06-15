Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:47 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Community Education Offers Gluten-Free Baking Class

By Stefanie Aye for Allan Hancock College | June 15, 2015 | 5:29 p.m.

Do you have food allergies or sensitivities that prevent you from eating gluten?

You can control which ingredients go into your foods by learning how to bake your own gluten-free — and delicious — products in a Gluten-Free Baking class offered through Allan Hancock College Community Education. By successfully using alternative ingredients to existing recipes, you can enjoy the foods you love!

The class meets Mondays, July 6 and 13, from 5 to 7:55 p.m. on the Santa Maria campus, Room I-216. The fee for the class is $36, plus a $25 materials fee payable to the instructor in class. No previous baking experience is necessary.

Instructor Dawn Peters is a professional chef and certified in pastry and baking arts from the California Culinary Academy.

Apply/register online by clicking here, click Apply for College for Kids or Fee-Based Courses tab and use CRN (course number) 10645. Follow submission instructions at the top of the form. You may also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S). Registration is not accepted in the classroom.

Printed copies of the summer 2015 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes are available at all campus locations.

For more information, visit Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus, or call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Stefanie Aye is a publicist representing Allan Hancock College.

