Allan Hancock College Concert Band to Perform Pops Concert

With music from the Romantic period, a six-time Grammy winner, an Academy Award-winning classic, the jazz era and more, the Allan Hancock College Concert Band will play something for everyone at its upcoming concert. The second Pops Concert of the fall season will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church in Santa Maria.

The band features 82 musicians. An eclectic mix of the community, the band includes Hancock students, a former college dean, a pediatrician, a firefighter and several family members.

Under the direction of conductor Greg Stoll, the band will play selections originally written for classical and Romantic period orchestras, such “Roumanian Rhapsody” by Eugene Enesco and the well-known “Light Cavalry Overture” by Franz von Suppe.

The audience will also hear music from a more modern era with selections from the Wizard of Oz, a tribute to the late Whitney Houston and the jazz era. The band will challenge itself and entertain the crowd by performing the “Big Band Spectacular,” which includes 19 Big Band era songs in five minutes.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. The First Baptist Church is located at 2970 Santa Maria Way. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for Hancock students, faculty and staff, as well as seniors.

The band will also hold a Pops Concert on Saturday, Dec. 5.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3252.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.