Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Concert Band to Perform Pops Concert

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | November 4, 2014 | 11:16 a.m.

With music from the Romantic period, a six-time Grammy winner, an Academy Award-winning classic, the jazz era and more, the Allan Hancock College Concert Band will play something for everyone at its upcoming concert. The second Pops Concert of the fall season will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church in Santa Maria.

The band features 82 musicians. An eclectic mix of the community, the band includes Hancock students, a former college dean, a pediatrician, a firefighter and several family members.

Under the direction of conductor Greg Stoll, the band will play selections originally written for classical and Romantic period orchestras, such “Roumanian Rhapsody” by Eugene Enesco and the well-known “Light Cavalry Overture” by Franz von Suppe.

The audience will also hear music from a more modern era with selections from the Wizard of Oz, a tribute to the late Whitney Houston and the jazz era. The band will challenge itself and entertain the crowd by performing the “Big Band Spectacular,” which includes 19 Big Band era songs in five minutes.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. The First Baptist Church is located at 2970 Santa Maria Way. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for Hancock students, faculty and staff, as well as seniors.

The band will also hold a Pops Concert on Saturday, Dec. 5.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3252.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 