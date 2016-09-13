Allan Hancock College Concert Band to Perform Fall Pops Concert

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform a Fall Pops Concert on Saturday evening, Oct. 1, 2016, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature an eclectic mix of musical selections including: A Patriotic Salute, Olympic Fanfare and Theme, Overture for Winds, Oregon, Symphonic Dances, Winged Victory, Sol Y Sombra, Curtain Call, Jump, Jive an' Swing, and as always an encore.

Mr. Gary Thompson and Mr. Greg Stoll will share the conductor's duties for this concert.

The band, composed of AHC students plus numerous adult members of the community enrolled under the Community Education program, features 80+ musicians in a standard "wind band" style configuration with a full percussion section.

The concert is performed in a large church with very comfortable seating and plenty of free parking.

There are advanced sales of tickets, and there is an admission charge for this event for the general public and students, faculty and staff of AHC.

Tickets are available from any band member or by calling the number listed below. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Student members of local high school and junior high school bands are welcome at this concert free of charge.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 at the First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, California.

A pre-concert verbal description of the music will be given beginning at 7:15 p.m. by our musicologist, Sandy Eastman.

For more information regarding the Hancock College Concert Band or this concert, please call (805) 922-6966, extension 3252.