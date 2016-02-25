Allan Hancock College Concert Band to Perform Spring Pops Concert

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform a spring Pops Concert Saturday, March 12, 2016, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Santa Maria.

The concert will feature an eclectic mix of musical selections, including “Patriotic Salute,” “Chesapeake Bay Adventure,”“The Cowboys,” “With Malice Toward None,” “Swing's The Thing,” “Portrait of Freedom,” “Appalachian Spring,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” “Show Boat,” concluding with, as always, an encore performance.

The band, under the direction of Greg Stoll, has been performing on the Central Coast for many years. More than 80 band members will play in a standard “wind band” style configuration, and a full percussion section is included in the group as well.



Tickets are $10 each for general admission and $5 each for seniors and Allan Hancock College faculty, staff and students.

Local high school and junior high school band members are welcome at this concert free of charge. There is no cost for parking.

Tickets will also be available at the door. The First Baptist Church is located at 2970 Santa Maria Way in Santa Maria.

A pre-concert verbal description of the music will begin at 7:15 p.m.

For more information regarding the Hancock College Concert Band or this concert, please contact the fine arts department at 805.922.6966, x3252.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.