Allan Hancock College Continuing Ed Adds Medical Assistant Certification Course

Allan Hancock College Community Education has added a new CA Medical Assistant Certification Exam Preparation course to its November class offerings.

This eight-hour course is designed to assist new or experienced medical assistants in preparing to successfully complete the American Medical Technologists (AMT) or California Certifying Board for Medical Assistants (CCBMA certification).

Topics include certification requirements and resources, successful test-taking skills, and a brief review of medical terminology, anatomy, medical law, ethics, and administrative and clinical skills.

The new Center for Medicare/Medicaid Services Meaningful Use regulations allow only credentialed medical assistants to enter orders into electronic health records. This course can help you comply with the new requirements.

Two different class sections are available:

» Thursday, Nov. 13 and 20, from 6 to 10 p.m., CRN: 23634 (AHC parking permit required)

» Saturday, Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, CRN: 23635

Classes meet on the AHC Santa Maria campus, Room M-116. The fee for each class is $60. An additional materials fee of $22-34 covers the cost of board specific review guides and practice exams is payable in class to the instructor.

Instructor Gerri Osuna is a registered nurse and has been a medical assistant instructor at Allan Hancock College for more than seven years.

Students are encouraged to review the certification board requirements prior to registering for class to ensure that you qualify by contacting the California Certifying Board for Medical Assistants at 866.622.2262 or online by clicking here and the American Medical Technologists at 847.823.5169 or by clicking here.

Register online by clicking here for the appropriate course number (CRN) listed above. Click Apply & Register and proceed. (This is a Community Service class and is listed as CSCT 8080 in the Class Subject area.) You may also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more information about this class, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.