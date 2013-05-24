Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Graduates Take Next Step on Path to Success

Commencement speakers urge the Class of 2013 to 'never stop learning' and to be 'captains of your futures'

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 24, 2013 | 11:52 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from commencement.]

Allan Hancock College students of all ages, sizes and majors took the first steps of the rest of their lives Friday afternoon as hundreds received their diplomas during the college’s 92nd graduation commencement ceremonies.

Where their feet would land next was the topic contemplated by several speakers addressing a portion of the college’s 749 graduates, who donned black caps and gowns for the occasion.

Underscoring the importance of the event, nearly 2,000 family and friends crowded onto the Santa Maria campus Commons for the blustery 2 p.m. festivities armed with balloons, flowers, applause and smart phones for spirited picture-taking.

“The effort you have put into reaching this day proves that you have what it takes to be successful in whatever you do,” interim President Betty Miller said. “You are the captains of your futures.”

Before helping hand out diplomas, Miller took a moment to inform the audience of the diverse group of student achievers.

This year’s graduates earned 1,016 associate in arts or associate in science degrees, with 71 majors, she said. The average graduate age was 27, with the youngest clocking in at 18 and the oldest at 75.

Miller then shared her own story of going through community college as the first in her family to do so, and the surreal feeling of now leading a similar institution.

Associated Student Body Government President Camerron Barlow commended graduates on their ability to overcome myriad obstacles and to “press on” — a running theme of his speech.

“You were tired, but you pressed on,” Barlow said. “You were stressed, but you pressed on.

“You’re here,” he continued, a wide grin crossing his face, accompanied by applause. “You’re here on your graduation day. You made it.”

Wherever the students choose to go next, they will all carry a piece of Hancock’s tradition of thinking and learning, said Jim Read, a longtime English professor and keynote speaker.

“You have an honored place in this tradition,” Read said. “Know yourselves. Never stop learning. Be curious. You carry our intellectual DNA with you now.”

After Read’s encouragement to always reach for the next unfamiliar challenge, students marched one-by-one up to the stage to the sound of applause.

Some walked with a young son or daughter at their side, some with their arms raised up in triumph, but all with a sense of relief and knowing smiles.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 