Hancock Jazz Band Cooking Up an Eclectic Mix

The Allan Hancock College Jazz Band will perform its Annual Summer Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Unity Chapel of Light

Church, 1165 Stubblefield Road, Orcutt.

The concert will feature an eclectic mix of arrangements including: It's All Right With Me, Crunchy Frog, Begin the Beguine, Europa, Funk Tank and Morocco plus vocals Sway and When I Fall in Love by Kathryn Loomis and Michael Dias's vocals, More and I Get a Kick Out of You.

The group, led by Chuck Osborne, has been performing on the Central Coast for a number of years.

The band is composed of Hancock College students and other members of the community enrolled under the Community Education program. It features some 20 musicians in a standard swing- or jazz band-style configuration with a female vocalist and a male vocalist.

There are no advanced ticket sales, and no admission charge for this event. A $10 donation is suggested to help with the purchase of new musical arrangements for the group. Parking is free.

For more information call 922-6966, ext. 3252.

