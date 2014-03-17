Allan Hancock College Launches Mobile Website to Meet Students’ Needs

Students and visitors can quickly access information on the go about Allan Hancock College thanks to a new mobile website launched by the college this week.

Now, when a person goes to HancockCollege.edu from most Internet-enabled cell phones or tablets, the site detects how it is being accessed and automatically redirects the browser to the mobile site.

The new site provides simple navigational icons of the most popular pages on the website. It also contains fewer graphics than the full website, allowing for a quicker page load.

“Cell phone users need information quickly and in as few moves as possible. The new site offers easy to use links to the most important information,” said Phil Hamer, Hancock’s web content coordinator. “We want to help users get what they need as easily as possible.”

Hancock’s mobile website features 15 icons that link to such things as the Bulldog athletics website, campus maps, employee directories, the student portal “myHancock”, college news and events, as well as social media sites like the Hancock Facebook and YouTube pages. There is also a services quick link that connects people to a list of popular programs and offices like Admissions and Records and counseling. Blackboard, an online course management system, is also a featured link on the mobile site.

College personnel spent several months analyzing website use to create the mobile website.

“By using analytics, we customized the site to accurately reflect what is being accessed the most,” Hamer said. “It’s important that they find what they are looking for. These icons represent the top tier usage.”

The college implementation team also listened to what Hancock students said they wanted. Last March, more than 700 students responded to a survey on technology to provide input on the college’s website and student portal.

“Technology drives what we do every day, and making sure the right technology is available to students and meeting their needs are very important to the college,” said Carol Moore, Hancock’s information technology services director.

According to studies conducted by Pew Research, 63 percent of cell phone owners in the United States use their phone to go online, which is double the number from 2009. Because 91 percent of all American adults own a cell phone, this means 57 percent of adults in the United States are cell Internet users. Analysts predict that cell phone Internet browsing will surpass computer web browsing before 2015.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.