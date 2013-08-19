Allan Hancock College Offering ‘Financial Plans for Retirement’ Class

If you are making plans for retirement in the future, you want it to be financially secure.

Allan Hancock College Community Education offers a Financial Plans for Retirement class this fall that focuses on strategies to help you create, manage and build personal wealth as you plan for a secure retirement. You will learn how to assess your own financial situation so you can develop a personalized plan to reach your retirements goals.

All of the valuable information provided in this class can be put to work immediately.

The class meets from 6 to 7:55 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 9 through Oct. 8 in Room W - 31 on the AHC Santa Maria campus. The class fee is $60. An optional $28 workbook is available for purchase.

Register online now by clicking here for course number 21769. Click Apply & Register, then proceed.

You may also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209. View the fall 2013 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes online for admission and registration details. Printed copies are available at all campus locations while supplies last.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.