Allan Hancock College Community Ed Offering Personal Enrichment Classes

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | August 14, 2013 | 11:32 a.m.

Allan Hancock College Community Education offers new classes in personal enrichment and leadership on Saturdays this fall with instructor Cary Gray. All classes are held at the Santa Maria campus, Room S-109.

In Your 20 Behavioral Tendencies, find out why your family, friends and colleagues act the way they do and how a person's behavioral tendencies govern their communications and interactions with others.

The class will meet on two Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14, from 8:30 to 11:55 a.m. The fee is $42.

Discover Your Leadership Charisma and how you can have the kind of charisma that motivates and inspires others. In this class, you will learn how your style of behavior and communication can create an energetic work environment and add more “power” to your talks and presentations. Find out what leadership and management skills determine your leadership charisma and commit to a four-step leadership charisma improvement program.

The class will meet on two Saturdays, Sept. 21 and 28, from 8 to 11:55 a.m. The fee is $48. The recommended text for this class is Leadership Charisma by Haney & Sirabasku.

Finally, learn how to research and explore opportunities for hundreds of Department of Labor careers in The Career of Your Dreams. You will learn how to find out what’s required, what the responsibilities are, and the salary scales of jobs that are experiencing the most growth throughout the country. You will also learn how to identify the skills that are needed to pursue many of these careers.

The class will meet on two Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12, from 8 to 11:55 a.m. The fee is $48.

Instructor Gray is co-founder of Leadership Santa Maria Valley and founder of the Center for Effective Organizations. He taught leadership and management classes for Chapman and La Verne universities and is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He also founded Academic Scholar, which provides world-class career exploration assessments to students and adults in transition, helping them discover the career of their dreams. He has partnered with hundreds of clients in more than 40 states and three Canadian provinces helping them become high-performance teams.

Register online 24/7 for these community service/fee-based classes by clicking here, or visit Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus for assistance. Registration, admission and fee information is in the Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes, available in print version at all campus locations and accessible online. Call 805.922.6966 x3209 for more information.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

