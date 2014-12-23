Allan Hancock College Offering Eight Environmental Health, Safety Courses for Spring Semester

Allan Hancock College is offering a clear path into a career projected to experience a 26 percent increase in employment demand through 2022. Students will be able to choose from the eight environmental health and safety courses in the spring 2015 semester that starts on Jan. 20.

All classes will take place at the college’s new state-of-the-art Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The college offers an associate in science degree in environmental health and safety, as well as certificates of achievement and accomplishment.

“The environmental health and safety program prepares students for a career in a variety of public and private employment sectors,” said program coordinator Kristy Treur, who is also the chairperson of the public safety department. “Students explore the importance of protecting the environment through management and conservation of natural resources, as well as how to provide safety in the workplace.”

According to the California Employment Development Department, the median annual salary for an environmental health and safety technician is $46,650. The agency also predicted a 26 percent increase in employment demand through 2022.

Students looking to explore the field may take Introduction to Environmental Technology (ENVT 101). The three-unit course is taught by Treur and meets every Tuesday from 1 to 4:05 p.m. The class provides a general overview of environmental hazardous materials, the history of pollution, environmental effects and possible careers.

“Completing the introduction class opened my eyes to countless things happening around us,” Hancock student Jeff Brown said. “I am looking into a career in environmental health and safety because it is a field of the future.”

The program is also designed to accommodate students who are full-time employees looking to receive additional training or career advancement.

“I enrolled in the program because the company I work for combined its safety and environmental offices,” student David DeVaux said. “I have years of safety experience, but lacked the environmental background to efficiently manage our program. Now, I have that knowledge and can effectively manage our office to stay in compliance.”

Other environmental health and safety classes offered in the spring are two four-week courses: Haz Mat — Site Supervisor (ENVT 151) and Industrial Safety Program (ENVT 153). Monitoring and Sponsoring (ENVT 154) is a six-week class. The college is also offering a two-day First Response Operational (ENVT 156) course, and a one-day hazardous waste operations refresher course (ENVT 450). There is also an eight-week, online first responder refresher course (ENVT 456).

For more information on environmental health and safety courses, contact Treur at 805.735.3366 x5243 or [email protected].

Spring classes begin the week of Jan.20. To view the schedule of classes, click here and click on Class Search. All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. For more information on enrollment or registration, call the Admissions and Records office at 805.922.6966 x3248.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.