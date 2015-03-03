Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Offering Fast-Track Classes at Vandenberg AFB Open to Public

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | March 3, 2015

Lompoc Valley residents are still able to take any one of three general education, college credit classes this spring semester at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Allan Hancock College is offering three eight-week evening classes that start the week of March 23 at the state-of-the-art Vandenberg AFB center.

“The three fast track classes are perfect opportunities for people who live or work in the Lompoc Valley,” said Rick Rantz, dean of Allan Hancock College’s extended campus. “They are evening classes that meet twice a week and apply toward various majors.”

For people looking to gain an advantage over others in the workforce, Hancock is offering Human Relations in Business (BUS 107). The eight-week class focuses on human relations and concepts used in real world business organizations. Multicultural and gender relationships in the workplace will also be explored. The three-credit class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:40 p.m.

The college is offering Freshman Composition (ENGL 101), which helps students enhance their analytical reading and writing skills. The course requires a student to take the START process or the equivalent of ENGL 514 or READ 110. The four-unit course meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 9:35 p.m.

Students can also become better communicators and feel more comfortable talking to audiences in Public Speaking (SPCH 101). The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:40 p.m.

The classes take place in the new 38,385-square-foot Education Center that opened to the public last February. The facility includes an auditorium, 20 lecture classrooms, conference rooms, a library and computer labs. Hancock’s administrative space is located on the second floor in Room 216. The Vandenberg AFB center offers counseling, financial aid and cashiering services.

“The new education center is beautiful and offers plenty of parking and amenities for our students, faculty and guests," Rantz said. "Plus, the process to gain access to the base is quick and easy as long as you have the appropriate items.”

In order to access the base, students are required to provide proof of registration in the course held at Vandenberg AFB with either a registration document or receipt. A student must also show a valid driver’s license, current vehicle registration and proof of insurance in order to receive a gate pass on the first day of class at the main gate visitor’s facility.

Registration for the eight-week classes is now under way and continues through March 22. All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college’s website by clicking here; click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate admission form.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.

For more information about the VAFB center, contact 805.734.3500 x3250. For questions about enrollment, call 805.922.6966 x3248.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

