Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Offering Hundreds of Spring Classes at Santa Maria Campus

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | December 1, 2014 | 2:18 p.m.

Hundreds of classes are being offered at the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus next spring.

Many begin the week of Jan. 20. Registration for all spring classes is under way and continues through Jan. 19.

More than 735 semester-length classes are being offered. Other eight-week classes begin Jan. 20 or March 23. Dozens of Fast Track classes, which last less than eight weeks, begin throughout the semester. Spring courses range from accounting, agribusiness and automotive technology to sociology, speech and welding.

Spring classes are also being offered at the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB and Solvang centers, and online.

Fast Track and eight-week courses are designed for students who prefer shorter, more intense study. Eight-week classes offer the credit of a full semester course.

“For some students, the eight-week time frame fits their schedules better,” said Nohemy Ornelas, vice president of student services. “Others enroll in eight-week classes because they enjoy the intensity and focus of the shorter courses.”

To view all spring classes, visit the AHC website by clicking here and click the Class Search link on the homepage. Search options include subject, location, instructor, number of credits and more.

Registration for spring credit classes continues through Jan. 19. All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the home page. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application from the website homepage, click the Apply & Register link, then select the appropriate application.

For more online registration information, go to the Hancock home page and click the Apply & Register link.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 a unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.

Many new, continuing and returning students must be assessed prior to enrolling. This is done through START (Student Testing, Advising, Retention and Transition). START is a process developed by Allan Hancock College to help students succeed in college. The assessment is not an entrance exam. Anyone 18 years or older who can benefit from instruction is eligible to attend Allan Hancock College. High school juniors and seniors may enroll in college classes through Hancock’s College Now! program. Students with certain qualifications, including students taking classes for life-long learning or those with degrees, are exempt from assessment.

For assessment requirements, dates and times of testing and a complete list of exemptions to assessment, please refer to the AHC Testing Center web page (Quick Link “Testing Center” on the drop down menu), or call 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3364. For registration information, call 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 