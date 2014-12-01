Allan Hancock College Offering Hundreds of Spring Classes at Santa Maria Campus

Hundreds of classes are being offered at the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus next spring.

Many begin the week of Jan. 20. Registration for all spring classes is under way and continues through Jan. 19.

More than 735 semester-length classes are being offered. Other eight-week classes begin Jan. 20 or March 23. Dozens of Fast Track classes, which last less than eight weeks, begin throughout the semester. Spring courses range from accounting, agribusiness and automotive technology to sociology, speech and welding.

Spring classes are also being offered at the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB and Solvang centers, and online.

Fast Track and eight-week courses are designed for students who prefer shorter, more intense study. Eight-week classes offer the credit of a full semester course.

“For some students, the eight-week time frame fits their schedules better,” said Nohemy Ornelas, vice president of student services. “Others enroll in eight-week classes because they enjoy the intensity and focus of the shorter courses.”

To view all spring classes, visit the AHC website by clicking here and click the Class Search link on the homepage. Search options include subject, location, instructor, number of credits and more.

Registration for spring credit classes continues through Jan. 19. All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the home page. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application from the website homepage, click the Apply & Register link, then select the appropriate application.

For more online registration information, go to the Hancock home page and click the Apply & Register link.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 a unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.

Many new, continuing and returning students must be assessed prior to enrolling. This is done through START (Student Testing, Advising, Retention and Transition). START is a process developed by Allan Hancock College to help students succeed in college. The assessment is not an entrance exam. Anyone 18 years or older who can benefit from instruction is eligible to attend Allan Hancock College. High school juniors and seniors may enroll in college classes through Hancock’s College Now! program. Students with certain qualifications, including students taking classes for life-long learning or those with degrees, are exempt from assessment.

For assessment requirements, dates and times of testing and a complete list of exemptions to assessment, please refer to the AHC Testing Center web page (Quick Link “Testing Center” on the drop down menu), or call 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3364. For registration information, call 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.