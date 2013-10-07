Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:56 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Offering One-Day Work Zone Safety Training

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | October 7, 2013 | 11:17 a.m.

Allan Hancock College and the Central California Environmental Training Center, in partnership with UC Berkeley’s Institute of Transportation Studies, will offer a free workshop in traffic control at the Lompoc Valley Center in November.

Targeted groups for training include cities, counties, state and federal agencies, utility companies and private contractors.

Traffic Control for Safer Work Zones will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 in Room 3-109 at the Lompoc Valley Center, at One Hancock Drive. Training is Cal/OSHA compliant, designed to apply to both urban and rural areas, and includes extensive instruction on proper flagging procedures. Flagger cards will be issued to successful completers.

The workshop will be taught by Dave Royer, who holds professional certifications in traffic and civil engineering. Royer retired from the position of principal engineer with the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation after 35 years of service.

Since retirement, he has served as a consulting traffic and highway engineer. A leading expert in traffic control and safety, Royer is an active member of the Work Area Traffic Control Handbook (WATCH) Committee, and all participants will receive a pocket-sized copy of WATCH.

Due to limited seating, online preregistration at https://ccaetc.eventbrite.com is highly recommended. Although there is no fee for the workshop, a temporary vehicle parking permit ($2) must be purchased at the designated campus vending machine on the day of training.

The Central California Environmental Training Center, hosted at Allan Hancock College, helps small- to medium-sized businesses address, manage and comply with federal, state and local regulations concerning the environment, worker health and safety and emergency response. The ETC coordinates and offers low-cost or free technical assistance and affordable training options, including customized, on-site instruction. The center serves the greater South Central region, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Northern Los Angeles counties.

For more information about this workshop or the Central California ETC, contact Director Margaret Lau at 805.735.3366 x5276 or [email protected].

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

 

