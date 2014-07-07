Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:49 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Offering Wide Variety of Online Classes for Fall Semester

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | July 7, 2014 | 9:32 a.m.

This fall, Allan Hancock College is offering 161 online classes for busy students who enjoy the flexibility and convenience that such classes provide. Students can complete their coursework at home or on campus computers, which helps them accommodate work, family and/or transportation constraints.

Fall online classes are being offered in a wide variety of disciplines, including accounting, agribusiness, anthropology, art, business, computer business information systems and office technology, chemistry, computer science, economics, early childhood studies, education, emergency medical services, English, environmental technology, family and consumer sciences, film production, food science and nutrition, fire technology, global studies, geography, health education, history, humanities, human services, Italian, machine technology, math, music, personal development, philosophy, political science, psychology, sociology, Spanish and speech.

Details about these and all other fall classes are available via the online class schedule; click here, click Class Search in the upper right corner of the home page, and then select Online in the Location box.

Online classes range from 17-week semester-length classes to eight-week “Term” classes. Semester-length classes and Term 1 classes begin Aug. 18. Term 2 classes begin Oct. 13.

Many online classes require an orientation session prior to the start of classes. Orientation details are available via Class Search by clicking the blue class CRN.

Online students living outside the college’s area may request test proctoring. For details, visit the Allan Hancock College Testing Center website (Quick Link “Testing Center”).

Registration for fall credit classes is under way and continues through Aug. 17. Register online by clicking here; click the Apply & Register link on the home page. Registration with an add code begins Aug. 18.

All new students and students without a user name and password must first apply to the college before registering for classes. Access the online admission application by clicking the Apply & Register link.

California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available. To see if you quality, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or [email protected].

Hundreds of fall classes are also being offered at the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus and at the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB and Solvang centers. For details about these classes, click Class Search and then search by preferred location.

For registration information, call 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs coordinator for Allan Hancock College.

