Allan Hancock College Offering Wide Variety of Summer Classes in Santa Maria

Get a jump on your fall semester — take a summer class! This summer, more than 160 credit classes will be offered at the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus. Many are eight-week classes; others last four or six weeks.

Another 38 summer classes are being offered at the Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers, and 101 are being offered online.

Details about all summer classes are available at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. For details about a specific class, click its blue CRN (Course Reference Number).

Summer classes in Santa Maria include anthropology, art, biology, computer business office technology and information systems, culinary arts, chemistry, dance, drama, early childhood studies, English, film, geography, history, humanities, math, PE, philosophy, photography, paralegal, Spanish, viticulture operations, Spanish and more.

Priority registration for summer credit classes is April 28-May 2. Open registration begins May 3. For registration details, see Admission & Registration Information.

All summer credit classes begin June 16. Six-week classes end July 24, and eight-week classes end Aug. 7.

To register online, click here and log on to the myHancock student portal. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $16 health fee for the summer term. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available. To see if you quality, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or [email protected]. For more registration information, call the Admissions & Records office at 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) followed by the four-digit extension.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.