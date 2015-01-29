Allan Hancock College Community Ed Offering Two-Course Green Gardening Certificate Program

Are you interested in learning resource-efficient gardening techniques for your gardening and landscaping business or home garden?

Allan Hancock College Community Education offers a two-course Green Gardening certificate program that will teach you green gardening and landscaping techniques and help you become a green gardener trained in resource-efficient landscape maintenance practices.

Learn about irrigation efficiency, green waste reduction, pest and fertilizer management, proper plant maintenance and other sustainable landscaping topics. Build on existing skills to create landscapes that are efficient, functional and beautiful. You will also learn about resource conservation and preventing pollution in the landscapes.

In addition, learn how to make your green gardening business and services truly distinguishable in a competitive market.

Classes are both lecture and hands-on and are bilingual in English and Spanish. A certificate of completion is issued once all the requirements are met. Gardening business owners who complete the program benefit from special promotion to homeowners through the preferred Green Gardener list distributed by the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

Green Gardening: Beginning class meets Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 10 through March 12, from 6 to 8:15 p.m. on the Santa Maria campus, Room K-23. A materials fee of $12 is required for this class. Course number is 41825.

Green Gardening: Advanced class is the second of the two-part session and meets Tuesday and Thursday, March 24 through April 23, from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at the AHC Santa Maria campus, Room K-23. Course number is 41826.

Instructor Julie Andrews-Scott is a bilingual educator and has a bachelor of science degree in nutritional science and a master of arts degree in cultural aspects of food systems. She specializes in workable, sustainable gardening and landscaping.

Register online 24/7 at www.hancockcollege.edu. Log on to myHancock and click the Student tab to proceed. Classes are listed as Vocational Community Education (VOCE) in the class subject area. Students may also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus. View the Spring 2015 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes for admissions and registration information online, or pick up a print copy at all campus locations.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.