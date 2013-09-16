Allan Hancock College Offers Low-Impact Aerobic Class for Seniors

Allan Hancock College Community Education offers a low-impact Intermediate Senior Exercise class that promotes cardiovascular conditioning, helps firm muscles and increases the body’s ability to metabolize fat.
Students learn aerobic routines; strength exercises using light, hand-held weights for upper-body conditioning; and resistance floor work that concentrates on toning the lower body. This class is an excellent addition to a walking program.
Intermediate Senior Exercise meets will meet from 8:30 to 9:25 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 15-Dec. 5, at the Columbia Business Center, Room 33 (behind Costco). The instructor is Lisa Griffith. The fee for this class is $60.
Register online by clicking here for course number 21514, or visit Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus for assistance. Registration, admissions and fee information is in the fall 2013 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes, available in print version at all campus locations and accessible online.
Call 805.922.6966 x3209 for more information.
— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.