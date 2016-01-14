Allan Hancock College Online Class Registration Open for Spring Semester

Online classes continue to be a popular option for many college students, and during the upcoming spring semester, Allan Hancock College will offer more than 100 online classes for busy students who enjoy the flexibility and convenience that such classes provide.

Students can complete their coursework at home or on campus computers at their own pace, which helps accommodate work, family and/or transportation constraints.

Spring 2016 online classes are being offered in a wide variety of disciplines, including anthropology, business, computer science, culinary arts, economics, early childhood studies, English, family and consumer science, film, geography, health education, history, humanities, human services, math, music, philosophy, psychology, sociology, Spanish and more.

Details about these and all other spring classes are available via the online Class Search; go to www.hancockcollege.edu and click the link on the home page.

Most online classes require an orientation session prior to the start of classes. Orientation details are available via Class Search by clicking the class CRN.

Online students living outside the college’s area may request test proctoring. For details, visit the Allan Hancock College Testing Center.

To register go to the college website, log on to myHancock, click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

Registration continues through Jan. 24, 2016. Credit classes begin the week of Jan. 25.

All new students and students without a user name and password must first apply to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and select the appropriate application link.

For more online registration information, go to the Hancock home page and click Apply & Register.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.

For registration information, call 805.922.6966 or toll free from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at 1/866/DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.