Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Police Department Equips Patrol Fleet with AEDs

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | October 30, 2014 | 10:47 a.m.

Police officers at Allan Hancock College now possess another important tool to protect people on campus and potentially save lives. The Allan Hancock College Police Department has equipped its entire fleet of eight patrol cars with automated external defibrillator devices (AEDs).

AEDs
The Allan Hancock College Police Department has equipped its entire fleet of eight patrol cars with automated external defibrillator devices. (Allan Hancock College photo)

“Our charge is to maintain a safe environment for the students, staff and visitors,” Allan Hancock College Chief of Police Wes Maroney said. “The AED is one more item district police can use to provide peace of mind that we take our responsibility very seriously.”

AEDs deliver an electric charge to the heart of a victim of sudden cardiac arrest to restore the normal rhythm of the heart. According to the American Red Cross, sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of unexpected deaths and affects more than 350,000 people in the United States annually. Sudden cardiac arrest is the disruption of the heart’s function, causing a lack of blood flow to vital organs and the body.

Time is of the essence during a cardiac event. The survival rate can drop by 10 percent for every minute that passes without treatment according to the American Red Cross. Studies show four out of 10 victims survive if someone gives CPR or uses an AED before emergency medical crews arrive.

While his department has not yet encountered an incident requiring an AED, Maroney said his officers are ready if needed.

“Our officers will be the first people to respond on the Lompoc or Santa Maria campuses," Maroney said. "They’ll be able to provide initial assessment and take action while the paramedics and fire trucks are on their way.”

Last week, an Arizona State University police officer used the AED from his patrol car to revive a student who collapsed on campus. The officer was the first emergency responder to arrive on scene and he was credited for saving the student’s life.

“When seconds and minutes count, people should know Hancock police will always be a few precious seconds away,” Maroney said.

The Allan Hancock College Police Department received five AEDs from the Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Safety Committee and two from the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

Every Hancock officer has been trained how to use an AED as part of state-mandated training.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 