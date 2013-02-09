Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:33 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Sets Timeline for Recruitment of New President

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 9, 2013 | 11:00 p.m.

The search to find a permanent president of Allan Hancock College is well under way, with a committee working to get the word out to qualified candidates to apply.

Betty Miller, former vice president and director of administrative services, has been serving as interim president until trustees can find a replacement to take over no later than July 1.

She stepped in last June, when José Ortiz left to head the Peralta Community College District in Oakland.

Miller said last week that it’s too early in the process to share whether she’ll apply for the permanent post.

“I would prefer not to comment on the decision at this time,” Miller wrote Noozhawk in an email.

The search committee, made up of a group of college constituency groups approved by trustees in December, began accepting applications Jan. 16, and will conclude that part of the process March 15.

Trustees met last week to lay out a timeline for the recruitment process, which includes interviewing between four and five finalists for the position, according to college spokeswoman Rebecca Alarcio.

Search committee members will conduct the first round of interviews April 16-18, with a fourth optional day following if necessary.

Trustees tentatively have set aside April 25 for a campus forum, which they plan to attend, allocating the following day for second interviews.

Site visits are set to occur between April 29 and May 10, with a likely appointment for the permanent job at a May 21 board meeting.

Cynthia Mesaros, director of human resources, was put in charge of the search in September when trustees decided to forgo hiring an outside search firm to save the college thousands of dollars.

She wouldn’t say how many applications have been received so far or how many hits the application website has received.

“What I can share with you at this time is that we have been contacted by several candidates seeking more information about the process or about the college in general from all over the country,” Mesaros said. “We have also received nominations or referrals of candidates from very reputable sources requesting that we follow up with certain candidates, as they believe they would represent our college exceptionally well as a superintendent/president. We are aware that there are a number of potential candidates whose applications are in the process of being refined at this time for submission prior to the deadline of March 15.”

Mesaros said those interested in applying can access information through the college’s website and by selecting the “President Search” hotlink.

Among other requirements, the online job description cites a minimum of four years recent, successful experience as a high-level administrator of a community college.

A starting salary was not available, but Ortiz had been making an annual base salary of $210,133 after seven years in the job.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

