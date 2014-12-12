Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:27 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College President to Teach Political Science Course for Spring Semester

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | December 12, 2014 | 11:10 a.m.

Students at Allan Hancock College will have a unique opportunity in the upcoming spring semester. They can take a class taught by Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers, Ph.D.

Walthers
Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers

Walthers will teach American Government (POLS 103) on Monday evenings on the college’s Santa Maria campus.

“I’m excited. Returning to the classroom will be great because interacting and connecting with students is a major part of my job,” said Walthers, who began his tenure as Hancock’s superintendent/president in July 2013. “It is also an honor to work with our distinguished political science faculty. I have already asked them for insight and to share their syllabi.”

The 17-week class starts Jan. 26. The course will study American government at the national, state and local levels. Governmental principles, institutions and their historical development will also be examined.

“The beauty of a political science class is that it gives students a chance to come face-to-face with their peers that have different views on how the government should work,” Walthers said. “My hope is the students recognize there is more to understanding our government than what one learns by watching cable news.”

The last time Walthers served as an instructor at the college level was in 2008 when he taught an educational administration course at Southern Utah University. He also taught a business management course at Weber State for three years before he transitioned into administration.

“There is a lot of talk today about the flipped classroom, which is all about having students come prepared to lecture to engage in robust and healthy discussions,” Walthers said. “We used this method when I was teaching high school, but never had a name for it then.”

Walthers started his career in education as a high school teacher in the Dallas area where he taught AP Government and economics.

Dr. Walthers’ class will meet from 6 to 9:05 p.m. on Monday on the Santa Maria campus in the C-40 Forum.

Hancock is offering more than 1,200 spring semester classes, including nearly 200 online options. Spring classes begin the week of Jan. 20. Registration for credit classes continues through Jan. 19. All students must register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the home page. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes. New students must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes.

For registration information, call 805.922.6966 x3248 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.

