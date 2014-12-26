Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Receives $100,000 Grant to Enhance Internship Program

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | December 26, 2014 | 1:40 p.m.

Plans to increase student internship opportunities available to Allan Hancock College students have received a major boost from the Marcled Foundation. The college has been awarded a $100,000 grant over two years for the Career Integration Initiative.

The college will receive $50,000 in both 2015 and 2016 to fund the initiative that will allow the college to create a structured and centralized Cooperate Work Experience internship program. The plan is based on three interwoven principles: student-focused, institution-focused and employer-focused strategies to connect education to employment.

“The apprenticeship model is back,” said Paul Murphy, dean of mathematical sciences. “It is no longer sufficient that students attain technical knowledge solely in a classroom. They also need the skills learned in a workplace to succeed in today’s highly competitive environment.”

The program’s coordinator will focus on employer recruitment, student-to-internship matching, faculty involvement and compliance with state regulations.

“The generosity of the Marcled Foundation will help Hancock enhance its capacity to provide students and employers with a comprehensive, well-coordinated and quality internship program,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers, Ph.D.

A recent survey showed 43 percent of the college’s 10,000 students work part-or full-time while taking classes. The 200-plus regional employers already affiliated with the college will be surveyed to determine their interest in hosting and supervising interns.

Derek Aspacher, executive director of The Marcled Foundation, said he was proud to support the Career Integration Initiative because it would provide both a quality education and internships for students.

“Leveraging Allan Hancock College’s direct relationship with local businesses in the community, we see this program as creating a talent pipeline, benefiting the students and the region’s economy,” Aspacher said. “With strong support from the community and the leadership we’ve noted from the college, Allan Hancock College is a natural partner to accomplish this in the community.”          

Based in San Francisco, the Marcled Foundation provides financial support to organizations, program and policies that effectively focus on the economic success of low-income youth, young adults and families. The foundation seeks to build their careers and assets.   

“Hancock is the only point of access to public postsecondary education in northern Santa Barbara County," Walthers said. "We have a responsibility to ensure these students are exposed to technical and professional careers that enable them to earn a living wage and stay in the community.”

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.

