Allan Hancock College Receives Full Accreditation Reaffirmation

Allan Hancock College has had its accreditation status fully reaffirmed by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It received a formal letter from the commission last Friday.

The ACCJC received the college’s midterm report in April during its scheduled site visit, and upon review, it took no further action to require additional reporting.

“This means that our next official report will be our comprehensive self-evaluation to be completed for the spring 2016 accreditation visit,” said Kevin Walthers, Ph.D., the college’s new superintendent/president who arrived for his first day on the job on Monday.

He thanked the college’s accreditation liaison, Dean Nancy Meddings, and the entire college staff for the efforts made to assure a positive accreditation review.

The spring midterm report and site visit were a follow-up to the full 2010 comprehensive self-study and review by the commission. The college has been fully accredited and in good standing since 1952.

“This is great news for our students, our faculty and staff and our community,” said Elizabeth Miller, Ed.D., the college’s associate superintendent/vice president, administrative services, who served as the interim superintendent/president last year. “The commission is acknowledging the work accomplished and affirming our outstanding academic and support services. Our students can have confidence that our courses meet the highest standards and will prepare them well, whether they plan to enter the workforce or transfer to a four year college.”

In its letter to Miller last week, the commission noted that Allan Hancock College “has attained the proficiency level in student learning outcomes assessment and that the results inform institutional planning and resource allocation.” The letter also detailed the progress made to ensure the rigor of online courses, drafting a technology plan and more.

The letter, signed by AACJC President Barbara Beno, the midterm report and the team report are available on the college website. Click here, and from the Community tab click on Accreditation.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.