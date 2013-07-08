Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Receives Full Accreditation Reaffirmation

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | July 8, 2013 | 4:42 p.m.

Allan Hancock College has had its accreditation status fully reaffirmed by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It received a formal letter from the commission last Friday.

The ACCJC received the college’s midterm report in April during its scheduled site visit, and upon review, it took no further action to require additional reporting.

“This means that our next official report will be our comprehensive self-evaluation to be completed for the spring 2016 accreditation visit,” said Kevin Walthers, Ph.D., the college’s new superintendent/president who arrived for his first day on the job on Monday.

He thanked the college’s accreditation liaison, Dean Nancy Meddings, and the entire college staff for the efforts made to assure a positive accreditation review.

The spring midterm report and site visit were a follow-up to the full 2010 comprehensive self-study and review by the commission. The college has been fully accredited and in good standing since 1952.

“This is great news for our students, our faculty and staff and our community,” said Elizabeth Miller, Ed.D., the college’s associate superintendent/vice president, administrative services, who served as the interim superintendent/president last year. “The commission is acknowledging the work accomplished and affirming our outstanding academic and support services. Our students can have confidence that our courses meet the highest standards and will prepare them well, whether they plan to enter the workforce or transfer to a four year college.”

In its letter to Miller last week, the commission noted that Allan Hancock College “has attained the proficiency level in student learning outcomes assessment and that the results inform institutional planning and resource allocation.” The letter also detailed the progress made to ensure the rigor of online courses, drafting a technology plan and more.

The letter, signed by AACJC President Barbara Beno, the midterm report and the team report are available on the college website. Click here, and from the Community tab click on Accreditation.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 