Allan Hancock College Seeks Community Members for Measure I Oversight Committee

Allan Hancock College invites qualified candidates to apply for appointment to the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District’s Measure I Citizens Oversight Committee.

The COC provides oversight to ensure that Measure I bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law.

To be considered for appointment, applicants are required to complete the application form, meet the stated qualifications and have both a strong sense of civic responsibility and an active interest in community college education.

Currently there are six open positions. Each position represents specific areas of interest: a college support organization, a business organization, a senior organization, a taxpayers association and two student representatives.

The deadline to submit a completed application to the college superintendent/president’s office is 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

The oversight committee formed in November 2006 following the June 2006 passage of Measure I, the bond measure approved by voters to implement a capital improvement program for Allan Hancock College. The new members will begin their term at the February 2015 COC meeting following approval at the December Board of Trustees meeting.

“We have been fortunate to have an excellent group of committed citizens who take seriously their oversight role. The Measure I funding is helping to transform Allan Hancock College, and this committee is important to ensure the public is informed and involved in the process,” said Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers, Ph.D. “I encourage anyone who meets the required criteria, and who is interested in the work we are doing for students and this community, to submit an application.”

Members who are leaving the committee after completing their service are John Everett, Mario Juarez, Shirleen Sladek and Rick Velasco, along with student representatives Camerron Barlow and Donovan Hamsher.

Citizens Oversight Committee meetings are held quarterly on the first Tuesday in February, May, August and November.

To date, Measure I has funded nearly $20 million in technology improvements for teaching and learning and funded approximately $130 million for eight capital construction or major renovation projects at the college in addition to major infrastructure upgrades to the Performing Arts Center and Santa Maria campus Commons.

Those interested in applying may obtain more information and an application by clicking here, or an application packet can be obtained from the president’s office by calling 805.922.6966 x3454. The president’s office is located in the Administration Building (Building B) on the Santa Maria campus.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.