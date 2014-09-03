Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:05 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Seeks Community Members for Measure I Oversight Committee

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | September 3, 2014 | 3:23 p.m.

Allan Hancock College invites qualified candidates to apply for appointment to the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District’s Measure I Citizens Oversight Committee.

The COC provides oversight to ensure that Measure I bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law.

To be considered for appointment, applicants are required to complete the application form, meet the stated qualifications and have both a strong sense of civic responsibility and an active interest in community college education.

Currently there are six open positions. Each position represents specific areas of interest: a college support organization, a business organization, a senior organization, a taxpayers association and two student representatives.

The deadline to submit a completed application to the college superintendent/president’s office is 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

The oversight committee formed in November 2006 following the June 2006 passage of Measure I, the bond measure approved by voters to implement a capital improvement program for Allan Hancock College. The new members will begin their term at the February 2015 COC meeting following approval at the December Board of Trustees meeting.

“We have been fortunate to have an excellent group of committed citizens who take seriously their oversight role. The Measure I funding is helping to transform Allan Hancock College, and this committee is important to ensure the public is informed and involved in the process,” said Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers, Ph.D.  “I encourage anyone who meets the required criteria, and who is interested in the work we are doing for students and this community, to submit an application.”

Members who are leaving the committee after completing their service are John Everett, Mario Juarez, Shirleen Sladek and Rick Velasco, along with student representatives Camerron Barlow and Donovan Hamsher.

Citizens Oversight Committee meetings are held quarterly on the first Tuesday in February, May, August and November.

To date, Measure I has funded nearly $20 million in technology improvements for teaching and learning and funded approximately $130 million for eight capital construction or major renovation projects at the college in addition to major infrastructure upgrades to the Performing Arts Center and Santa Maria campus Commons.

Those interested in applying may obtain more information and an application by clicking here, or an application packet can be obtained from the president’s office by calling 805.922.6966 x3454. The president’s office is located in the Administration Building (Building B) on the Santa Maria campus.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 