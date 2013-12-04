Allan Hancock College Selling Holiday Ornaments to Benefit Scholarship Fund

Just in time for the holidays! Give your favorite Allan Hancock College student or instructor a special 2013 commemorative AHC holiday ornament.

The college bookstores in Santa Maria and at the Lompoc Valley Center are selling the ornaments, with all proceeds benefiting the AHC general scholarship fund. The bookstores are open to the public during posted hours.

The ornaments are available in either silver-tone or gold-tone for $12.99. They may be purchased in person or online.

The Santa Maria campus bookstore is located inside the Student Center, Building G. The Lompoc Valley Center bookstore is located in the administration building (Building 1).

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3238.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.