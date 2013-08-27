Allan Hancock College Sets TAG Workshops for Students Transferring to UC Campuses

Allan Hancock College students planning to transfer to a University of California campus in fall 2014 should plan now to complete a Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG).

TAG provides students with guaranteed admission to the UC campus of their choice if they meet specific requirements.

The filing period to complete a TAG is Sept. 1-30. Online TAGs must be completed and submitted during this time period.

To assist students with completing the TAG, the Allan Hancock College University Transfer Center is offering a series of workshops throughout September.

Workshops on the Santa Maria campus will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Building L, Room 215, as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 3, Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 19.

Workshops at the Lompoc Valley Center will be held in Building 1, Room 202 from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Seven University of California campuses — Davis, Irvine, Merced, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Riverside and San Diego — offer guaranteed transfer admission to Allan Hancock College students. Visit the UC TAG website for in-depth information about eligibility criteria and campus-specific information.

Prior to attending a TAG workshop, students should 1) make an appointment with a Hancock counselor to determine their eligibility; 2) log on to myHancock and print out their unofficial AHC transcript; and 3) obtain transcripts from any and all previous college and universities they attended. For more information, visit the University Transfer Center’s TAG website.

Ensuring admission to a specific campus offers students many benefits, including an early review of their academic record, early admission notification and specific guidance on major preparation and general education coursework. A TAG is a contractual agreement between the student, Allan Hancock College and the four-year university.

The TAG provides prospective students with a specific plan of action to ensure they satisfy the admissions requirements. The TAG also provides the participating universities with the student's contact information and, as a result, the student will have direct access to university representatives and current information pertaining to their admissions or changes they should know about. Signing and meeting the conditions of the TAG will guarantee an enrollment slot for the TAG admission cycle. Other benefits vary by specific campus.

For more information, call the Santa Maria campus University Transfer Center in Building A at 805.922.6966 x3293.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.