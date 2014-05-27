Allan Hancock College Shifts to Summer Four-Day Workweek

The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees has instituted a summertime four-day workweek from June 2 through Aug. 8, with extended hours offered Monday through Thursday.

The college and all centers will be closed the following Fridays: June 6, 13, 20 and 27; July 4, 11, 18 and 25; and Aug. 1 and 8.

The college does not offer classes on Fridays during the summer term.

During the summer schedule, all offices in the Student Services building (Building A) will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. These offices include Admissions and Records, Counseling, Financial Aid, Testing and more.

One noted exception to the Friday closure is PCPA. The theater and its offices will remain open on Fridays throughout the summer.

Full college operations, Monday through Friday, will resume the week of Aug. 11. Fall classes begin Aug. 18.

