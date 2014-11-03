Allan Hancock College Spring 2015 Class Schedule Now Online

If you are planning to take spring 2015 classes at Allan Hancock College, you can now review the schedule of classes online.

Class Search allows any current or prospective student to search for the spring 2015 classes in which they wish to enroll, whether they’re looking for credit classes, Community Education classes or both. Users can search by term, subject, time of day, location or credits, among other options.

To view spring classes, visit the AHC website by clicking here and click Class Search in the upper right corner of the homepage. Select Spring 2015 in the “Select A Term” box.

Copies of the printed spring 2015 Schedule at a Glance will be mailed to homes within the college’s district and to currently-enrolled, out of district students on Nov. 7. It will also be available at all college locations and public libraries after Nov. 12. However, this document only contains a basic listing of credit classes available at the time of publication. Students must still access the online Class Search to obtain the detailed information needed to plan their registration.

All students register for classes online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college’s website home page. Click the Apply & Register link on the home page. Priority credit class registration is Nov. 17-21. Open registration for both credit and Community Education classes begins Nov. 22. Classes begin the week of Jan. 20.

For details about priority registration groups, go to the Hancock home page, Quick Link “Admission and Registration, then click on “Priority Registration.”

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate credit or Community Education admission application link.

Community Education students may also apply and register in person; for more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. To call toll free within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, dial 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

