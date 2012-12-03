Allan Hancock College Trustees Approve Search Committee for New President

Group of stakeholders will mirror the search committee used in 2004

The group responsible for finding the next president of Allan Hancock College will look exactly the same as the search committee used eight years ago to find José Ortiz, who left in June to head the Peralta Community College District in Oakland.

Trustees at a board meeting last week appointed the same number and composition of staff, students and community members to the committee tasked with finding a permanent replacement.

Betty Miller, former vice president and director of administrative services, has been serving as interim president until trustees can find a replacement to take over no later than July 1.

Cynthia Mesaros, director of human resources in charge of the search, presented three committee composition options to trustees, who decided in September to forgo hiring an outside search firm to save the college thousands of dollars.

A paid search consultant in 2004 determined the committee composition Hancock is using today.

Those in charge of screening and interviewing candidates will include four administrators, two members of the Faculty Academic Senate, one member of the Faculty Association, one member of the Part-time Faculty Association, two members of California School Employees Association, one member of the management group, one member of the supervisory/confidential group, one student from Associated Student Body Government and one community member recommended by the college Foundation Executive Committee.

Most groups with more than one member will include at least one employee who represents an ethnic minority group.

Trustees considered two other options that included one or two representatives from each constituent group.

Now each group will appoint its members, who will begin recruitment in January. Committee members will screen applications through March 30, and the first round of interviews will be held April 1-19.

If all goes to according to plan, Hancock trustees will appoint a permanent president at a May 21 meeting.

