Allan Hancock College’s Luis Sanchez Named President of Moorpark College

A career-long journey to fulfill his dream as an educational administrator has ended for Luis Sanchez, J.D., LL.M. The associate superintendent and vice president of academic affairs at Allan Hancock College has accepted an offer to become the next president of Moorpark College.

“To receive this opportunity is a milestone for me,” Sanchez said. “To be the president of a community college has been a goal of mine since I can remember. I feel incredibly fortunate.”

Sanchez began working at Hancock in July 2011 in his current role. He plans to continue working at Hancock into February, before starting his new position at Moorpark in early March.

“I truly love Hancock, the students and people I work with,” Sanchez said. “I am proud to work at a college where we weathered the biggest possible storm during the economic downturn and came out on top because of everyone’s deep devotion to helping students succeed.”

During his time at Hancock, Sanchez has worked under three presidents: José Ortiz, Ed.D.; Elizabeth Miller, Ed.D.; and current president Kevin Walthers, Ph.D. He said he would take something from each of them to his new post.

“Dr. Ortiz was charismatic and great with students. Dr. Miller was unshakeable and a great steward for the college. Dr. Walthers is highly entrepreneurial and someone I feel will lead Hancock to greatness,” he said.

Walthers wished Sanchez the best in his new position. “Luis is one of the most thoughtful and insightful leaders I have ever worked with,” Walthers said. “Moorpark College is fortunate to have him join the institution.”

Sanchez said the new position allows him to be closer to his two children, Robert and Elizabeth, who live in San Diego, as well as his mother in Seal Beach and his siblings in Long Beach and Irvine.

He plans to immerse himself in Moorpark’s culture for a few months before identifying his main goals.

“I want to see a broader picture before I can figure out how to support Moorpark to becoming as great of a college as possible, ultimately, to the benefit of the students,” he said.

Sanchez earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University-Los Angeles. He went on to earn his juris doctorate and master’s from McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific. He practiced law full time for seven years before he started to teach law full time. Prior to arriving at Hancock, Sanchez spent 20 years at Sierra College where he was an instructor, as well as the dean of business, public safety and technology.

Moorpark has been searching for a new president for nearly one year. Dr. Bernard Luskin is currently serving as Moorpark College’s interim president.

The search for Sanchez’s replacement at Allan Hancock College will begin in the spring.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.