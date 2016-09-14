Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Allan Hancock Custody Deputy Academy Graduates First Class of New Deputies

New deputies trained to work as correctional officers for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties sheriff's departments

The first graduating class of Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Deputy Program included deputies for sheriff’s departments in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Click to view larger
The first graduating class of Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Deputy Program included deputies for sheriff’s departments in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | September 14, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

After 220 hours of instruction, 15 more custody deputies are closer to serving full time with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Deputy Program, under its law enforcement training program, graduated its very first class last week, as the Sheriff’s Department works to boost recruitment in the wake of staffing shortages.

The academy had traditionally been run by the Sheriff's Department itself, and graduates still have another period of training to go before they become full-fledged custody deputies.

In addition to the 15 Santa Barbara County deputies, seven from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office also graduated in a ceremony held at the college’s Public Training Complex in Lompoc. 

Most of the Santa Barbara County graduates were hired and sworn in together in July.

“The world you are about to inhabit is among the most challenging in the criminal justice profession,” Undersheriff Barney Melekian told the new deputies. “You will be challenged in ways that will test your patience, your courage and your commitment to the principles of the Constitution.”

The deputies’ instruction included arrest and control, classification of inmates, contraband detection, emergency planning in a custody facility, ethics, investigation procedures, physical training and report writing, according to sheriff’s department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The basic-training curriculum is certified by the California Standards and Training for Corrections.

“We live in an era where the concept of service above self is portrayed as outdated or even foolish,” Melekian said at the ceremony. “Your decision to enter public service, to serve others, is a repudiation of that belief. You may have not realized it when you filled out the application, but something drove you to pick this path when there were other paths available that might have been easier.”

Santa Barbara County custody deputy Francisco De La Mora was named valedictorian of the class and received the class’ Leadership Award. Custody deputy Guiseppe Arnoldi, also of the county, received the Most Inspirational Award.

Transfers to other law enforcement agencies and retirements among sheriff’s department custody deputies have caused staffing shortages, which lead earlier this year to mandatory overtime for custody deputies.

In April, the county’s Deputy Sheriffs Association said that spreading those deputies around “impacted the sheriff’s ability to provide the kind of public safety services Santa Barbara residents expect and deserve.”

Custody staff operate the Main Jail near Santa Barbara and the Santa Maria Branch Jail, which were reduced to half-day operations a number of times because of staffing shortages.

Hoover told Noozhawk that, even though the graduation doesn't mean an immediate form of relief for the shortages, it will help in the long run.

“It's not instant, but it will help once they're fully trained,” she said.

Graduates for Santa Barbara County's Sheriff's Department were Guiseppe Arnoldi, Tori Campbell, Saul Diaz Jr., Kevin Ericksen Jr., Joemarie Fuentes, Cindy Guendulain, Drew Hanafee, Liana Magda, Marcus Naranjo, Robert Rochelle, Segun Ogunleye Jr., Francisco De La Mora, Robert Ferrel, Thomas Fournier and Jesus Lopez.

Graduating from San Luis Obispo County’s office were Cory Bright, Tylor Bundy, Tanya Minder, Patricia Montalvo, Scott Needham, Clifford Pacas and Kyle Thomson.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 