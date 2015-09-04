Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:58 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Allan Hancock Industrial Tech Students Recipients of Proceeds from Classic Car Show

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | September 4, 2015 | 12:00 p.m.

Industrial technology students at Allan Hancock College will continue to benefit from a unique classic car show in Old Town Orcutt.

The Santa Maria A's Model A Ford Club is sponsoring its 13th annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015.

A long-time Hancock supporter, the club hosts the fundraiser each September to fund scholarships for students majoring in auto body, auto technology and other majors within the industrial technology department.

Last year, the club awarded over $7,000 to 10 students in the department through the Allan Hancock College Foundation. The club expects to donate a similar amount this year.

“These scholarships are our way of paying forward those who helped us in our early years,” said Jay McCord, who served two terms as club president. “As students go through the programs and emerge into the work force, they will draw upon the knowledge and experience they received from Hancock’s industrial technology department.”

Many items donated by club members and local merchants will be raffled during the day. The grand prize is a Santa Maria BBQ pit built by Hancock welding and paint instructors.

A fixture in the community, the Santa Maria A’s organization was formed in 2003 by Chuck Bailey and Van Newkirk. The club started with 23 founding members and now boasts more than 50 families.

The All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet is the club’s highlight event of the year

Swap Meet registration is at 6:30 a.m. at 201 South Broadway in Old Town Orcutt and opens to the public at 7 a.m. Car show registration is from 7–9 a.m. with the show open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

“All our work to put on the car show is motivated by our desire to raise as much money as we can for the scholarships,” McCord said. “As I like to say, it’s all about the kids.”

For more information, contact Jay McCord at 805.598.8133

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
