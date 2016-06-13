Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alleged Ax-Wielding Camper Released on Bail, Still in Hospital

Ilya Yegudkin, 25, of Los Angeles faces multiple felony charges after rampage at Paradise Campground

Sheriff’s deputies arrest Ilya Yegudkin, 25, of Los Angeles Saturday after he allegedly went on a rampage, armed with two axes, at Paradise Campground. He remained hospitalized Monday, but has been released on $50,000 bail.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 13, 2016 | 4:48 p.m.
The weapons allegedly wielded by Ilya Yegudkin, 25, of Los Angeles on Saturday at Paradise Campground. Click to view larger
A Los Angeles man who allegedly attacked fellow campers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies over the weekend at a campground in the Santa Ynez River Recreation Area remained in the hospital Monday, but has been released on bail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Ilya Yegudkin, 25, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during his alleged rampage and arrest, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Kelly Hoover a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"He posted $50,000 bail yesterday ... at approximately 2:15 p.m. and is no longer in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office," Hoover said

The case will be forwarded to the county District Attorney’s Office for review, she said.

At about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Paradise Campground on Paradise Road after receiving a report of an out-of-control camper who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.

She said the suspect “was reportedly wielding two axes and had thrown them at people.”

“As deputies were responding, they also learned that the camper had cut up his tent, vandalized a car, and had assaulted several campers including his own friends as well as an elderly male who was sitting in his truck,” she said.

County firefighters were the first to arrive, and Yegudkin charged at them, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said firefighters tried to restrain Yegudkin while waiting for law enforcement to get there.

When deputies arrived, “Yegudkin was extremely combative and fought with deputies,” Hoover said. “During the struggle to detain him, one deputy received a facial laceration.”

Deputies used several less lethal methods of force to eventually subdue Yegudkin and take him into custody, Hoover said.

He was booked in absentia on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony resisting arrest, battery causing serious injury, and physical elder abuse, Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

