Alleged Child Molester Arrested in Santa Maria

A 69-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple children, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded last week to a call of a possible child abuse/molestation case, and turned the case over to detectives, Sgt. Paul Van Meel said.

The investigation found that multiple victims made allegations of ongoing aggravated sexual assault of a minor against Agripino Jimenez-Pacheco, and he was arrested at his residence, Van Meel said.

Jimenez-Pacheco was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child and lewd acts with a minor, Van Meel said.

Since multiple victims have been located, authorities want anyone with information on similar crimes to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or through CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

