Report of Domestic-Violence Incident Leads to Standoff, Arrest in Santa Maria

A domestic-violence incident led to an hours-long standoff and a man’s arrest early Friday, according to the Santa Maria PolicDepartment.

At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance call on the 700 block of East Cook Street, said Lt. Mark Streker.

The suspect, Greg Koenen, 33, refused to leave the residence despite repeated demands by officers, Streker said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers forced entry into the residence and located the man with help of a K-9 unit at approximately 2 a.m.

The suspect was taken into custody without the need for physical force by the K9 or officers, Streker added.

Koenen allegedly became physically combative after his arrest while being medically cleared at Marian Regional Medical Center, Streker said.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and resisting arrest, Streker added.

