Alleged Drug Dealers Arrested, Illegal Shotgun Seized by Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau

At approximately noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, Sheriff’s detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau as well as personnel from the Compliance Response Team were conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of 29-year-old Jesse Contreras of Santa Maria.

Contreras, who was arrested Aug. 15, 2016, for vehicle theft, was wanted for questioning after information was obtained that he had re-engaged in criminal activity.

Additionally, Contreras was formerly on community supervision and was known to the Compliance Response Team.

Sheriff’s detectives located Contreras in a vehicle at a shopping center located at Clark Avenue and Bradley Road.

Sheriff’s detectives also contacted a passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Raquel Lopez of Santa Maria. Lopez was found to be in possession of approximately one gram of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

Inside the vehicle, detectives located approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine and a bolt action 20-gauge shotgun with a barrel shorter than 10 inches.

Contreras and Lopez were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession for sales with a firearm, possession for sales of a controlled substance, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Contreras was also booked on a charge of committing a felony while out on his own recognizance. Lopez was also booked on a probation violation.

Through the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s detectives learned that 30-year-old Felicia Ayonayon of Santa Maria was in the vehicle just prior to the law enforcement contact.

Ayonayon is on active community supervision and is wanted in regards to this incident. It is not believed that Ayonayon is dangerous, but do not attempt to contact or apprehend her.

If you have information on Ayonayon’s whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724. To leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171 or go to www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.