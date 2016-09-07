Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Alleged Drug Dealers Arrested, Illegal Shotgun Seized by Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau

Sheriff’s detectives seized a short-barrelled shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine and paraphenalia Tuesday, Sept. 6, found with Jesse Contreras and Raquel Lopez, both of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s detectives seized a short-barrelled shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine and paraphenalia Tuesday, Sept. 6, found with Jesse Contreras and Raquel Lopez, both of Santa Maria. (Sheriff’s Office photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | September 7, 2016 | 5:28 p.m.
Jesse Contreras Click to view larger
Jesse Contreras (Sheriff’s Office photo)
Raquel Lopez Click to view larger
Raquel Lopez (Lompoc Police Department photo)

At approximately noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, Sheriff’s detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau as well as personnel from the Compliance Response Team were conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of 29-year-old Jesse Contreras of Santa Maria.

Contreras, who was arrested Aug. 15, 2016, for vehicle theft, was wanted for questioning after information was obtained that he had re-engaged in criminal activity.

Additionally, Contreras was formerly on community supervision and was known to the Compliance Response Team.

Sheriff’s detectives located Contreras in a vehicle at a shopping center located at Clark Avenue and Bradley Road.

Sheriff’s detectives also contacted a passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Raquel Lopez of Santa Maria. Lopez was found to be in possession of approximately one gram of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

Inside the vehicle, detectives located approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine and a bolt action 20-gauge shotgun with a barrel shorter than 10 inches.

Contreras and Lopez were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession for sales with a firearm, possession for sales of a controlled substance, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Contreras was also booked on a charge of committing a felony while out on his own recognizance. Lopez was also booked on a probation violation.

Felicia Ayonayon Click to view larger
Felicia Ayonayon (Sheriff’s Office photo)

Through the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s detectives learned that 30-year-old Felicia Ayonayon of Santa Maria was in the vehicle just prior to the law enforcement contact.

Ayonayon is on active community supervision and is wanted in regards to this incident. It is not believed that Ayonayon is dangerous, but do not attempt to contact or apprehend her.  

If you have information on Ayonayon’s whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724. To leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171 or go to www.sbsheriff.org.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 