Alleged DUI Driver Arrested After Crash Injures 2 In Lompoc

A suspected drunken driver was arrested after a vehicle crash injured a pair of pedestrians on Wednesday night, Lompoc police said.

At approximately 8 p.m., police found a Chevrolet Suburban had struck a parked vehicle near Airport Avenue and G Street, Cpl. Leo Garza said.

The force of the impact pushed the parked vehicle onto the sidewalk and into a pair of teenagers walking on the sidewalk, Garza added.

The parked vehicle also hit another parked vehicle, police said.

The 17-year-old male pedestrian suffered a mild left ankle fracture and abrasions while the 16-year-old girl suffered a broken right foot, according to Garza who did not release the victims' names.

The driver, David Turcios, 34, of Lompoc was evaluated and allegedly found to be driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit of .08 percent.

Turcios was arrested for suspicion of felony driving under the influence causing moderate injuries and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

