Alleged DUI Driver Arrested After Reporting Own Crash in Lompoc

A Lompoc woman who called police to report she had crashed her vehicle was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after officers found a toppled utility pole at the scene of the wreck.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a phone call from Monique Recio, 34, who said she had hit the curb on the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue and was blocking traffic, Lompoc police said Friday.

“When officers arrived, they discovered Monique had actually collided into an LED street light pole and completely knocked the pole over,” Lompoc police said.

Recio, the only person in the vehicle, was not injured, but allegedly displayed signs of intoxication.

“She was unaware that she had collided with the street light pole, and thought she only hit the curb,” police said.

She was arrested and booked into the Lompoc Jail for allegedly being “almost twice over the legal blood alcohol limit,” police said.

